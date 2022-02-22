Julie K. Wassberg, 85, passed away peacefully at Westfields Hospital in New Richmond, WI on February 16, 2022.
She was born January 29th, 1937 in Milan Lug, Croatia. She immigrated to the United States with her mother and sister when she was a young girl. They settled in the Milltown area where she graduated high school. She met Wayne Wassberg while working at the Hunky Dory Resort. They married May 26, 1955 and had three boys, Dwayne, David and John. Over the years they traveled with the Air Force and ended up settling north of Amery. She had a few jobs over the years, but the one she enjoyed the most was being a homemaker and mother. Her boys were her pride and joy.
Julie is preceded in death by father, Paul Kaletta; mother, Eva (Omi) Kaletta; husband, Wayne Wassberg; son, David Wassberg; grandson, Matthew John Wassberg; and sister, Eva VanDerSteeg.
Julie is survived by her sons, Dwayne and Tammy (Gruber) Wassberg, John and Shelley (Eggert) Wassberg; 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; and many loved family and friends.
Internment Service was be held graveside for Julie on Monday, February 21st at 11:00 a.m. at the Milltown Cemetery in Milltown, WI. Pallbearers were her treasured grandchildren: Adam Wassberg, Jeff Wassberg, Jennifer Peterson, Chris Wassberg, Kelly Wassberg, Gabrielle Wassberg, Asia Koziol and Kalley Wassberg. In lieu of flowers, all memorial donations will be donated to Georgetown Lutheran Church, Balsam Lake.
You are invited to leave condolences, memories and photos at www.rowefh.com . Arrangements are entrusted to Rowe Funeral Home in Luck, 715-472-2444.
