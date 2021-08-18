Julia Elaine Freitag, 84, of Cumberland died Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born August 31, 1936, in Almena, WI to Michael and Agnes (Kolba) Wanzong. Julia graduated from Turtle Lake High School in 1954. She was married in Zion Lutheran Church in Turtle Lake on July 6, 1957, to the love of her life, Edward “Lee” Freitag.
Julia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who never turned away from any challenges. Julia made it clear by her actions that she deeply loved her family and the Lord.
She had many talents including being an accomplished gardener, seamstress, and baker. Julia was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church, involved in Ladies Aid and LWML. She worked at Blaser’s Cheese Haus, Dalbergs, American Tool, and Cumberland Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, Edward; children: Mark (Debra) Freitag, Charlene (Thomas) Nun, Paul (Mary) Freitag, Sandra (Dale) Scheps, and Tonja (Charles) Bittorf; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers: Robert (Mary) Wanzong, Walter (Mary) Wanzong, and Russel (Peggy) Wanzong; sister, Rosalie Ernst; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, many other family and friends. Julia was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Evelyn Stuntz and Dorothea Heusel; and brother, Edward Wanzong.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday, August 13, 2021, at Christ Lutheran Church - Pipe Lake with Pastor Steve Miller officiating. Burial will be at Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Skinner Funeral Home in Cumberland and also one hour before the service on Friday.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland/ Turtle Lake is serving the family.
