Judy Mae (Eckert) Caroon, age 72, passed away in Corpus Christie, Texas, on February 18, 2022, after battling the side effects of COVID-19. She was born May 11, 1949, in Amery, Wisconsin, to Laverne and Lillian Eckert. Judy met the man of her dreams, best friend, and partner for life while hustling quarters at the juke box at Eddie Websters, a peanut bar in Bloomington, Minnesota. She married that man, John (Jack) Bernard Caroon, Jr., on March 20, 1971. They shared almost 51 years of good times and bad, in sickness and health.
Judy was born to be a mother and a caregiver. Her mothering skills were called upon at an earlier age than most, when she and her sisters lost their mommy in 1956 and then 9 years later, their daddy.
Having children of her own was always the plan, and Judy would have had six children if she could. She treasured her three children, Tracy, Amy, and John, as well as her seven grandchildren. Her deep love was conveyed in the details and her thoughtfulness. Judy made every life moment—big and small— special: homemade treats after school, school shopping, post-dentist appointment secret lunches, award-wining Halloween costumes, hand-painted dollhouses, custom birthday parties, and care packages shipped to Bible camp and college. And she never, ever missed a holiday to send along something special to make sure you’d know she was thinking of you.
It wasn’t just her family that she cared deeply for. Her knack for nurturing overflowed into her career as a licensed practical nurse. Throughout her career she worked in all types of facilities—nursing homes, family practices, hospitals, and youth homes. Her nurturing nature knew no boundaries.
But don’t let her kindness and caring nature fool you, as she was a serious competitor and relentless, hard worker. From doing odd jobs as a kid on her grandma’s resort on the Apple River in Amery, WI and putting herself through nursing school at Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul, MN to caring for three teenagers while Jack was participating in military operations for 9-month stints overseas and “whooping you” in any card or board game you challenged her with, she never missed an opportunity to do her best.
Judy also had a gift for entertaining; great food and perfect décor could always be expected. But more importantly, she always made you feel like part of the family. She enjoyed having family and friends to the house for lake activities—swimming, fishing, and “dishing” about old times.
Judy is survived by her husband, John Caroon, Jr.; her three children, Tracy Donley, Amy Caroon, and John Caroon III; her older sister, Hazelann Lucht and younger sister, Nancy Heskin; her seven grandchildren, Cole Ossian, Makenzie Kalinna, Olivia Vandersyde, Dax Donley, Kennedy Donley, Brytta Caroon, Isabella Caroon, John Caroon, IV,; her sister-in-law, Elaine Myazato; her daughter-in law, Emily Caroon; and her seven nieces and nephews.
Please join us in celebration of Judy Mae Caroon on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Bone Lake Lutheran Church, 1101 255th Ave., Luck, WI 54853. Visitation begins at 10:00 am; services follow at 11:00 am. Lunch will be served at noon.
The family asks that in lieu of cards and gifts, donations in her name be made to Luck Lions Club https://wlf.info/donate/ to benefit The Wisconsin Lions Camp, dedicated to providing quality camp experiences for Wisconsin youth and adults with disabilities.
You are invited to leave condolences, memories and photos at www.rowefh.com . Arrangements are entrusted to Rowe Funeral Home in Luck, 715-472-2444 and Saxet Funeral Home in Corpus Christi, TX.
