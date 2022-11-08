Judy Ann Jackson, 75, of Clayton died, November 5, 2022, at her home. She was born March 6, 1947, in St. Croix Falls, WI to Robert and Ruth (Peterson) Anderson. She was married in Taylors Falls, MN on June 28, 1969, to Bryan Jackson who preceded her in death on January 1, 1996.
Judy was an avid Green Bay Packers fan! She always made sure to wear her green and gold whenever they played. When she was not cheering on her favorite team, Judy could be found watching the wildlife that would visit.
She will be remembered for her delicious potato salad, egg salad, and always having a pot of coffee ready for the neighbors and friends that would stop by. Judy hardly knew a stranger. She made a point to make sure that everyone felt welcomed and special.
Judy is survived by her sons, Troy (Dawn) Jackson of Clayton, and Todd (Jodi) Jackson of Clayton; daughter, Rebecca "Becky" (David) Flanigan of Clayton; grandchildren: Abigail (Aaron Abnet) Jackson, Brittany (Derek) Effertz, Haley (Kevin Rodke) Jackson, Kelsi Jackson, Bryce (Annie) Befort, Tyler (Jenny) Befort, Colton Flanigan, and Cooper Flanigan, great grandchildren: Aubrey, Connor, Oliver, and Mateo; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Bryan Jackson, parents, and brothers: Larry and Alan Anderson.
A time of gathering will be held at 4-7 PM Friday, November 11, 2022, at Skinner Funeral Home in Turtle Lake. A private family burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Judy’s family requests that everyone come with their favorite memory to share with the family.
Skinner Funeral Home of Turtle Lake is serving the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.