Judy Ann Beestman, went to be with her Savior, Jesus on November 27, 2021. She was born in New Richmond, WI on July 23, 1955 to Lester and Helen (Hillestad) Beestman. She attended school at Reeve, and in Minneapolis and graduated from Clear Lake High School. After earning degrees in Elementary and Special Education at UW Eau Claire, Judy taught in Clear Lake, Oconto Falls and Oconto, WI adding a masters degree. She dedicated herself to teaching for 32 years and was honored with a Wisconsin Teacher of the Year Award. Besides earning credits, she also taught Sunday School and worked with Youth Group for many years, doing wonderful Bible studies with them. Judy enjoyed people, and coffee time, adventures, learning new things, traveling, cooking and various crafts. She cared for others well, constantly looking for ways to help, was extremely generous, was a great conversationalist and communicator and had a great sense of humor. She was devoted to her family and would spend much time creating and doing fun activities or adventures, making meals for them (or interesting food tasting) and would make each of them feel special. She showed God’s love to so many around her by constantly looking for ways to help and care for them.
Judy was treasured by her family and friends, was incredibly caring, helpful and generous to others. She will be dearly missed here, but because of her faith in Jesus we have hope that we will see her again in heaven. As John 11:25 says, “Jesus told her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. Anyone who believes in Me will live, even after dying.’”
Judy will be missed by many. She is survived by her siblings: Fay (Mark) Anderson, Al (JoDee) Beestman, Nancy (Kevin) Olson, Paul Beestman and Gary (Kimberly) Beestman; by her nieces and nephews: Tyler (Rachel) Tietyen, Rachel (Steven) Flammini, Michael (Jenna) Anderson, Rebekah (Joshua) Lindner, Chris (Amanda) Beestman, Isaac (Katey) Beestman, Joseph Beestman, Nathan (Jayna) Olson, Nick (Haram) Olson, Joshua Olson, Jesse (Lora) Olson, Kayla Olson, Axel Beestman and Greta Beestman; by her great nieces and nephews: Emma and Anders Flammini, Lorelai and Caroline Anderson, Finley and Sawyer Lindner, Brandon, Charlie, Hunter and Gunner Beestman, Josephine, Cora, Evelyn and David Engesether, Brynlee, Bryar and Rydlee Wiste, Elin and Bridget Olson; and by her brother in law, Jan Tietyen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Helen Beestman; and her brother and sister, David Beestman and Jane Tietyen.
A private funeral will be held later in December. A video of the memorial service will be linked on the Reeve Evangelical Free Church, Clear Lake, WI website www.reevechurch.org. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to send a card or memorial, you can send it to: Judy Beestman family, 633 Pondhurst Dr., Amery, WI 54001.
Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home of Clear Lake, WI is handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.