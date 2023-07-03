Joyce Marlene Wille (Monroe)

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming E and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Age 87, of Amery, WI, formerly of Turtle Lake, WI, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2023. Joyce was known for being a card shark; and one of her endearing qualities was that she would always win and acted like it was an accident. Joyce was a collector of many things like special coins and Beanie Babies. She completed thousands of puzzles over the years, enjoyed playing penny slots at Turtle Lake Casino, watching her grandchildren and great-grandchild run around, travel, and spend time with family. She is known for making her specialty goulash and jelly toast by her grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, Larry and son, Jimmy. She will be sadly missed by daughter, Karen Larkin; grandchildren, Reed Larkin and Jenna Larkin; great-granddaughters, Madelyn Joy Frohling and Willa Monroe Lawson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Service 1:00 PM on Friday, July 14th at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center , 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater, MN with Fr. Jerry Harris, of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Amery, WI, presiding. Please join family for a light lunch following the service. Arrangements with Bradshaw Funeral and Cremation Services, 651-439-5511.
