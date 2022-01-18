Joyce E. Carlson, age 90, of Clayton, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Judy’s Cottage in Golden Age Manor of Amery, WI after 4 years of fighting Alzheimer’s. Joyce was born on January 30, 1931 in Chippewa County, Wisconsin to Richard and Catherine Fehr, and was the second of seven children. She graduated from New Auburn High School in 1948 with straight A’s all four years, and after graduation she entered Luther Hospital Nurses Training, graduating in 1951. On September 1, 1951, Joyce married Bob Carlson and together they raised four daughters, Jane (Jay Frederickson) of River Falls, WI; Katy (Cecial Hark), Deane (Steve Lewis) of Reno, NV and Sally (Allan Fink) of Ripon, WI. Her four daughters gave her the gift of six Grandchildren and five great Grandchildren. After all her children were in school, Joyce worked as a RN at the Amery Hospital for several years. She then joined Polk County Home Care as a travelling nurse for 10 years, then became the head of Home Care for 15 years before retiring in 1992. Joyce was a very talented lady, sewing most of her girls’ outfits through their high school years and she loved to knit and crochet, making caps and mittens, sweaters and other wonderful things. Joyce loved her old home, and her flower and vegetable gardens. In a home that was always neat and clean, she was a wonderful cook for the guests she loved to have. She enjoyed many years of family vacations, camping and fishing, and visiting relatives. She was an area 4H Leader for many years and loved to ski and slide up to age 88. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Catherine; sisters, Donna and Wilma; daughter, Katy; son in law Cecial and grandson, Christopher Hark. She was a loving wife of 70 years, and leaves behind a lonesome husband and other loving relatives and friends. May she rest in peace in God’s hands. An interment for Joyce will take place in the spring at the Clayton Cemetery. To sign an online guest book visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
Latest News
- Amery Free Press E-Edition: January 18, 2022
- Clayton boys basketball drops a pair
- Clear Lake girls use the outside game to rout Luck
- Leintz claims first place title in New Richmond Invite
- Bears defeat Boyceville, New Auburn
- Monson captures first professional win
- New hats thrown into spring election ring
- Inside game carries Clear Lake boys basketball to victory
Most Popular
Articles
- Big numbers for small town pharmacy: Amery’s very own Chet Johnson Drug tackles vaccinations
- Turtle Lake Casino to open sports book-St. Croix Tribe approved for sports gaming
- Amery Free Press welcomes Judy Monette
- Koy Hopke remains unbeaten after taking first place at Cheesehead Invitational
- New hats thrown into spring election ring
- Monson captures first professional win
- Leintz claims first place title in New Richmond Invite
- Inside game carries Clear Lake boys basketball to victory
- Amery Free Press E-Edition: January 11, 2022
- Amery Free Press E-Edition: December 28, 2021
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 20
-
Jan 21
-
Jan 23
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 25
-
Jan 27
-
Jan 28
-
Jan 29
-
Jan 31
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.