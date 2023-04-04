Joseph Peter Hawkinson

Joseph Peter Hawkinson passed away at the age of 72 on March 18, 2023. He is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Abby (Drew). He is further survived by his 2 brothers, 3 sisters, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and aunt. He was preceded in death by his father Dwight Hawkinson, mother Kathleen Hawkinson, and sister Jane Hawkinson. 

Joe was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on June 14, 1950. He was raised in Richfield and Glen Lake, Minnesota. He worked out of local 265 MN as a union plasterer and foreman for 28 years. After retiring from the union, he worked various jobs in the Amery community until he fully retired in 2020. 

