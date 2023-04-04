Joseph Peter Hawkinson passed away at the age of 72 on March 18, 2023. He is survived by his wife Mary, daughter Abby (Drew). He is further survived by his 2 brothers, 3 sisters, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and aunt. He was preceded in death by his father Dwight Hawkinson, mother Kathleen Hawkinson, and sister Jane Hawkinson.
Joe was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on June 14, 1950. He was raised in Richfield and Glen Lake, Minnesota. He worked out of local 265 MN as a union plasterer and foreman for 28 years. After retiring from the union, he worked various jobs in the Amery community until he fully retired in 2020.
Joe and Mary met in 1981. They were married in 1987 and resided in Hopkins, Minnesota. They welcomed Abby into their lives in 1992 and moved to Amery in 1995.
Joe was a man of many talents and loved spending time outdoors and traveling. In his younger years, he and Mary enjoyed shooting competitive archery, hunting, and fishing. He always had a hunting or fishing story to tell. He especially liked swapping stories with his son-in-law Drew.
Joe loved to travel and see new places. One of his biggest adventures was turning 21 in Africa, where he spent 1 year helping a mission in Zambia build a water tower and became their land rover mechanic. After returning from Africa, he worked and traveled in virtually every corner of the United States, as well as Canada, Mexico, and Europe.
Joe was incredibly talented in his trade, home improvement projects, and fixing whatever Mary and Abby managed to break. Even after retiring, he did stucco projects and construction work for friends in the Amery area. He also worked diligently to keep up their beautiful old home.
A celebration of life service will be held for Joe on Saturday, April 8th, 2023 at 11 am at East Lincoln Alliance Church in Amery, WI. A visitation will be held from 10 - 11 am before the gathering. A hot lunch will be served afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Feed My Lambs International or Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge.
Feed My Lambs International Donations: Feed My Lambs International, PO Box 531606, Harlingen, TX 78553. Email: garysandmann@yahoo.com
