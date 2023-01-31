John Peter Van Dyke passed away peacefully on January 24, 2023 at his home in rural Amery.
John was born January 17, 1940, in Appleton, WI to Merlin and Vera (nee Kohn) Van Dyke. He graduated from Sacred Heart Seminary in Oneida, WI in 1958, and received a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Minnesota in 1962, where he studied under Ralph Rapson. John came from a large family with six siblings, Bob (died 2020), Ann (Paulus), Peter, Sue, Paul, and Bill.
Throughout his sixty-year architectural career, John designed unique and meaningful spaces that went beyond a client’s initial vision. Of all his projects, he was proudest of the house he built in Stillwater to begin raising a family and the St. Mary Monastery in Rock Island, IL, which has been home to the Sisters of St. Benedict since 2001.
He loved the natural world and could frequently be found enjoying it from his front porch or the bench his dear friend Merlin Fox built for him in the woods by the pond. His bird feeders were always full, and his guides to the plants, trees, insects, and birds of North America were always close at hand, although he rarely needed to consult them.
Throughout his life, he extended kindness. For the last ten years, he took great joy in delivering for Meals on Wheels, carrying biscuits in his pockets for every dog on his route and bringing a little cheer to all those receiving a hot meal. His gift of sharing words of encouragement with those most in need of hearing them impacted many lives in positive ways.
John is survived by his wife of forty-two years, Jane, his four children, Aaron (Julia), Sidney (Sudirno), Zoe, and John Louis (Emily), and his grandchildren Krisna & Aditama, Christian & Anna, and Beatrice.
We will gather to celebrate a life well lived on Sunday, February 5 from 1-3 pm at the Amery Community Center (608 Harriman Avenue South, Amery, WI).
Those wishing to memorialize John can make donations to: Meals on Wheels of Northwest Wisconsin (www.adrcnwwi.org), Adoray Home Health and Hospice (www.adoray.org) or Arnell Memorial Humane Society (www.arnellhumane.org).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.