John Peter Van Dyke

John Peter Van Dyke passed away peacefully on January 24, 2023 at his home in rural Amery.

John was born January 17, 1940, in Appleton, WI to Merlin and Vera (nee Kohn) Van Dyke. He graduated from Sacred Heart Seminary in Oneida, WI in 1958, and received a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Minnesota in 1962, where he studied under Ralph Rapson. John came from a large family with six siblings, Bob (died 2020), Ann (Paulus), Peter, Sue, Paul, and Bill.

