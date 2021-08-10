John Peter Lundgren, age 98, passed away at home in Cushing, Wisconsin on July 29, 2021.
John Peter was born March 20, 1923, to John A. and Harriet Olson Lundgren in Luck, Wisconsin. He grew up on the family farm in Laketown Township and was a member of Lanesdale Peppers 4-H. He was baptized at Chisago City Lutheran Church and confirmed at the First Lutheran Church in Cushing, where he remained a member for the rest of his life. He attended the Lanesdale School, walking or skiing (up hill both ways) depending on the season. His was a 1941 graduate of St. Croix Falls High School and attended 2 years of Extension College.
He met Mildred Melin at a dance, fell in love and they were later married on March 20, 1947 at the Trade Lake Baptist Church. They began their married life on the Lundgren family farm in Laketown Township. Several years later the young family moved to the present Marshland Farms. John enjoyed fine cattle and purchased the first purebred Holsteins that became the fine herd of registered Holsteins on the present day Marshland Farms.
John enjoyed bowling on the Lewis Silo Bowling Team for many years. He was an active community member, serving on the board of the Cushing Lutheran Church and as a member of the Cushing Fire Department. He enjoyed being the General Leader for the Cushing 4-H as well as dairy leader and softball coach. For many years he served on the Board of the Polk County Dairy Herd Improvement Association DHIA. John believed in public service serving for years as Sterling Town Chairman and representing Sterling and Laketown Townships on the Polk County Board of Supervisors. He was elected County Board Vice Chair and served on the Golden Age Manor Board. He later served on the Polk County Board of Adjustment, a job he really liked.
Upon their retirement, they moved up the road a half mile to Cushing. One of his favorite retirement activities was the daily drive to check on the heifers, check the crops, and a stop at the farm to make sure everything was running properly and to remind them that the hay should have been cut last week. He also enjoyed their friends and activities at Fiesta Village in Mission, Texas where they wintered for 40 years.
It is rumored that author Mark Twain attributed his long life to a bottle of good whiskey every day. John had a different formula - SUGAR. Sugar in the form of pie, cookies, cupcakes and cake. Sugar in any form, washed down with a cup of black coffee laced with what? Why, more sugar, of course!
He is survived by his children, Susan (David) Clausen, Jack (Kimberly) Lundgren, Jim (Karen) Lundgren, Joel Lundgren; grandchildren, Andy (Connie) Clausen, Matt (Lisa) Clausen, Christopher (Kim) Lundgren, Benjamin (Rayannon) Lundgren, Jessica (Libby Sievert) Lundgren; great-grandchildren, Adam, Aaron, Ryan and Rachel Clausen, Caden and Carson Clausen, Jaxson, Brooxton and Nixon Lundgren, Hailey, Whitney and Audrey (little Millie) Lundgren, and Godson Scott Melin, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Mildred; parents, John A. and Harriet; great-granddaughter, Leah Joy Clausen; and Goddaughter, Cynthia Carlson.
A private burial is planned later.
