John N. “Norman” Murray

John N. “Norman” Murray, age 92, of Hudson, Wisconsin, formerly of Amery and Clayton, Wisconsin, passed away on April 18, 2023, at the Christian Community Home in Hudson.

Norman was born on August 22, 1930, in Amery, Wisconsin. He lived with his parents, James and Eleanor (Dalberg) Murray, in Amery until they moved to Clayton, where he graduated from Clayton High School, the class of 1948. After high school, he enrolled at UW–Madison, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1952. While in college, he joined ROTC, and was later deployed to Korea though the United States Army Military Police Corps. After his return home as “Ready Reserve,” he was united in marriage to Joan Zens on January 5, 1957, in Madison, Wisconsin.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.