John Marra's courageous five year battle with cancer came to a peaceful end on Feb. 16, 2022, at age 75. A long time resident of Mequon, John was born in Burlington, Vermont and was raised in Amery where his parents settled after his father completed medical school. He survived his Amery parents, Dr. Michael and Catherine Marra. He is further survived by his brother Dr. Thomas (Shirley) Marra and their children and grandchildren. He is also survived by his former spouse, Annie May.
As a young man, John was a gifted student in mathematics and the physical sciences, obtaining a BS degree with high honors and a Masters degree in electrical engineering from UW Madison. He was the only one of his UW Madison bound Amery classmates to successfully pass the rigorous UW calculus placement exam! Prior to retirement, he worked as a medical product design engineer for Mortara Instruments of Milwaukee. He was a passionate Wisconsin sports fan and golfer who was a longtime member of the Northshore Country Club. We wish to thank the attentive staff of the Columbia St. Mary's Medical Center and the Rehabilitation Center of the Milwaukee Catholic Home for their compassionate care at this challenging time of a global pandemic.
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, final funeral arrangements will be deferred to a later date. In John's memory, you may contribute to the University of Wisconsin general scholarship fund or the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.