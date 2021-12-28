John M. Beckon, 82, of Amery, WI passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at his home. He was born in Garfield Township, WI on August 12, 1939 to John and Myrtle (Sylte) Beckon. He attended school his first 2 years in Deronda and graduated from Amery High School in 1957. John was in the Army from 1957-1959. He was stationed in Metz, France. John married Diane Arneson in 1961 and they made their home in Amery, WI. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. John and Diane had two children, Brenda and Brian. John worked at Fabri-Tek, Doughboy, and Thompson Machine, as a machinist. He retired in 1998. John and Diane wintered in Apache Junction, AZ for 15 years.
John was an outdoors enthusiast. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, golfing, and boating. He had a hole in one golfing and a perfect score in trap shooting. He was a skilled do-it-yourselfer who could do almost anything. He especially enjoyed woodworking, woodcarving, stained glass and many other arts and crafts. John had a special fondness for his coffee groups, golfing buddies and his Wapogasset neighborhood. He was a great cook and enjoyed eating slightly more than cooking. He loved his friends and family dearly. He was known for his great sense of humor. People of all ages loved John and his pranks.
John is survived by his wife, Diane Beckon; daughter, Brenda (Steve) Keating; son, Brian (Sue) Beckon, grandchildren, Deserae Keating, Darby Beckon, and Jake Beckon; siblings LaDonna Clark, Craig (Vickie) Beckon; sisters-in-law, Betty Gregor and Sue (Stan) Peskar; brother-in-law, Frank (Vero) Arneson; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, John and Myrtle Beckon; father and mother-in-law, Oscar and Idella Arneson; sister, Imogene Curtis; brothers-in-law, Sarge Curtis and Eugene Gregor; infant sister, Ardis Beckon; and nephew, Aaron Beckon.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 30 from 10-11 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m, also on Thursday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church (217 Deronda Street, Amery, WI 54001). Lunch will be served after the service. A private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the Rowe Funeral Home in Luck WI and the Northwest Wisconsin Cremation Center of Milltown, WI.
