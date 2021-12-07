Jodi Lynn Chock age 51, of Amery, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly on November 30th 2021 after a brief battle with cancer.
Jodi was born in Osceola, Wisconsin on May 8th 1970 to Henry and Elaine Chock (Lappe). She was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph’s in Osceola, Wisconsin. She was an Osceola High School graduate and a long-time employee of Plastic Products Company in Lindstrom Minnesota. In 2004 Jodi moved to Amery, Wisconsin to nearer to family. Jodi was kind, caring and generous to a fault. She had a unique sense of humor that made everyone laugh. She was always ready for at a moment’s notice. Jodi enjoyed spending time with her siblings, nieces and nephews, camping, traveling, artsy craft fairs, the Renaissance Festival, and suppers with friends and family. She is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Elaine Chock, maternal grandparents Albert and Alice Lappe, paternal grandparents Phillip and Agnes Chock. She will remain in the hearts of her siblings Henry (Debra) Chock, Carla (Mark) Hatella, David (Julie) Chock, Barbara Schultz, and Scott (Jodie) Chock. Nieces Erica Hatella, Kayla Hatella, and Amanda Hatella, Phylicia (Joe) Schmidt, Crysta Chock and Alessia Chock. Nephews Derek (Rachel) Chock, David Schultz, Jonathon (Tiffany) Schultz, and Matthew (Jessica) Schultz. Godchildren Austin and Courtney Moltzer and seven great nieces and nephews.
Visitation is December 9th 4pm to 7pm at Grandstrand Funeral Home in Osceola Wisconsin.
Funeral service is December 10th viewing at 10am, service at 11am followed by a luncheon at Amery Journey Church.
Jodi Chock Memorial Fund is set up at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
