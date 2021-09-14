Joanne Marie Fowler, age 78, of Amery, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, September 5th, 2021.
She was born Joanne Marie Huebner on January 24th, 1943, in Amery, Wisconsin. She lived in the vicinity of Amery her whole life and became a community fixture over her 78 years.
On November 17th, 1962, she married the love of her life, James Fowler, in Little Falls, Wisconsin. They spent 58 joyous years together, creating a warm and welcome home for their family and many friends to enjoy.
Joanne graduated from Amery High School in 1961 and graduated from the Robinson Beauty School. Thereafter, she worked in various administrative positions in the Amery area, but she most enjoyed being her own boss––whether as a hairdresser or the proprietor of the Little Falls Mercantile.
Joanne will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and commitment to her community. She was a proud and active member of 4-H, as well as the Little Falls Lutheran Church, where she served as a Sunday school teacher, crafted quilts for the church youth, and was a member of the WELCA. Joanne’s devotion to this community lasted a lifetime. She was baptized, confirmed, and married there, attended her daughters’ weddings and grandchildrens’ baptisms and confirmations there, and now will be buried at the church she loved so dearly.
Left to mourn her passing are her husband, James Fowler; daughters, Julie DuBois, Tracie Will, Brenda Gullickson, and Denise and Greg Hansen; siblings, Delores Barr, Darlene Bird, Rose Schroeder, and Jon Bilyou; grandchildren, Matthew DuBois, April Will, Brittni and Matt Hobbs, Jordan Will, Kayla Gullickson, Megan DuBois, and Isaac, Holly, and Nick Hansen; and many other family and friends whom she deeply cherished.
Joanne is preceded in death by her father, Clarence Huebner; mother, Mary Jane Holstein; brother, Harvey Huebner; brother-in-law, Gerald Fowler; sisters-in-law, Donna Fowler and Sue Fowler; nephew, David Fowler; and niece, Michelle Magnuson.
Visitation was held at the Williamson-White Funeral Home on Friday, September 10th from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm, and the funeral service was held at Little Falls Lutheran Church on Saturday, September 11th at 11:00 am.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.