(September 15, 1932 – July 9, 2022)
On September 15, 1932 JoAnn M. Gehrman was born in Garfield Township, Wisconsin.
She was baptized on January 2, 1933 at Deronda Lutheran Church. She was confirmed on October 13, 1946 at Deronda Lutheran Church. JoAnn attended school in Amery, WI where she graduated in 1950. In 1946 while waitressing at the Corner Café in Amery she meet her future husband Vernon. They were married on October 8, 1950 at Deronda Lutheran Church. Vern and Joann rented a few places before purchasing their home at 287 Summit Ave in Amery around 1952. Together they enjoyed bowling and dancing. In 1955 their first son Robert was born. In 1957, they welcomed a second son Rodney. Their daughter Diane was born in 1960. The family of five spent a lot of time together, taking numerous family camping trips along the Trade River, Lake Superior, to Jellystone Park, South Dakota and Wyoming. JoAnn worked for many years as a secretary at the Amery High School, and then worked at the Amery Clinic until her retirement. In her years after retirement, JoAnn loved entertaining family, playing cards with friends, and sewing blankets. Vern and JoAnn welcomed 3 granddaughters; Melanie in 1980, Sarah in 1983 and Bethanie in 1984. JoAnn was able to spend many happy hours with her girls, teaching all of them to old time dance and attending all of their piano recitals and band concerts throughout their school years. She also deeply enjoyed being a part of the lives of her honorary grandchildren, Calvin, Maggie and Lizzie Rosen. JoAnn was blessed with 6 great- grandchildren, Carly and Jason Rassbach, Claire, Nora, Jack and Henry Tommerdahl; 3 Step great-grandchildren, Isabella, Olivia, and Amelia Lombardo and one great-great-grandson, Jonah. On Saturday July 9, 2022, JoAnn left her earthly home to be welcomed into the hands of God to enjoy eternity in Heaven, joining her loving husband Vernon, mother Blanche and brother Thomas. She is survived by her children, Rob (Cheryl) Gehrman, Rodney Gehrman, and Diane (Paul) Gehrman-Belisle, grandchildren Melanie (Shawn) Lombardo, Sarah (Charlie) Tommerdahl, and Bethanie (Brandon) Rassbach. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday July 23, 2022 at the Amery Community Center, Amery, WI from 1:00 pm to 4:00pm. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
