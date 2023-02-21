JoAnn J. Bjorkman

JoAnn J. Bjorkman of Smithfield, Virginia passed away peacefully on February 9, 2023. JoAnn was born on May 2, 1934, on the family farm in Dunn County Wisconsin to Louis and Nora (Johnstone) Dale. She graduated from Menomonie High School, Menomonie WI in 1952. After graduation, she worked in a variety of jobs, telephone operator, receptionist, and salesclerk. She married Sid Bjorkman on October 18th, 1956, after meeting at a dance in Menomonie where Hank Thompson was playing.

JoAnn and Sid moved to Balsam Lake, WI for Sid’s job as a 4-H Agent. They had two children shortly thereafter. They spent two years in Madison, WI where Sid got his PHD at UW Madison before moving to Amery WI. JoAnn was a homemaker and was very supportive of Sid and 4-H. For 34 years, she spent her summers working as Superintendent of Entries for the Polk County Fair in Wisconsin.

