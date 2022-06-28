JoAnn E. Collins, age 83, passed away peacefully in her Amery, WI home on June 17, 2022.
JoAnn was born on February 3, 1939 in Indianapolis, IN to Clancy and Norris Smyser. JoAnn had a passion for animals, and in her younger years she enjoyed raising and showing her prized boxers. Her next adventure was to raise and show Arabian horses. She loved animals and they were a big part of her life. In her later years, she enjoyed the wildlife around her home. She loved the birds, deer, and all the critters that would scurry into her yard. She was so happy when she was around the animals, whether domestic or wild.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her children, Kari (Brian) Jones, Tracy Orme, Tony Von De Linde, Joe (Cindy) Von De Linde; brother, Roger Snider; along with grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held from 4 to 5:00 pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, with a short service immediately following.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
