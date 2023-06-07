Joan Romall Maxon, age 89 of Amery, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at the Golden Age Manor in Amery.
She was born on February 20, 1934 in Garfield Township, WI to Oscar and Esther Berget. Joan was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church on April 15, 1934 and Confirmed at Deronda Lutheran Church on January 30, 1949. She attended grade school in Wanderoos and Graduated from Amery High school in 1952. Joan met Harrison (Bub) Maxon while she worked at the Amery Bakery where he would stop after work. They were united in marriage on August 27, 1955 at Joan’s family home in Wanderoos, WI, and to this union they had 8 children together, 5 boys and 3 girls. Joan and Bub bought a hobby farm west of town in 1968 where they lived for 50 years. She worked alongside of Bub at the Amery Meat Market, the business they owned since 1963. Joan continued to work at the meat market even as she worked at Golden Age Manor, where she officially retired. Her hobbies included bowling and softball, and she was the State Doubles Champion with Joy Nelson and League Champions in bowling. Joan and Bub loved to watch their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports. Last but not least, Joan loved listening to the Brewers on the radio!
Joan was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Esther, her husband Harrison (Bub), daughter Annette Maxon, grandsons Kyle and Christopher Maxon and great granddaughter Katie Mondor. She is survived by her children, Cheryl (Dean) Siemsen of Amery, WI; Douglas (Sharon) of Farmington, MN; Bruce (Karen) of Amery, WI; Mick (Dawn) of Woodbury, MN; Teri (Rod) Thompson of Star Prairie, WI; David (Wendy) of New Richmond, WI; Jon (Rachel) of Osceola, WI; adopted daughter Bonnie Knutson of Hudson, WI; 22 grandkids, 27 great grandkids and 9 great-great grandkids, and brother-in-law Marv Maxon of Amery; and many nieces, nephew and other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Amery. A visitation will take place from 4pm to 7pm on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, as well as the hour prior to the service at the church. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
