Joan K. Murray, age 91, of Hudson, Wisconsin, formerly of Clayton, Wisconsin, and Madison, Wisconsin, passed away on January 4, 2023, at the Christian Community Home in Hudson.
Joan was born on June 24, 1931, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Roman (of Milwaukee) and Eleanor (Sabota – of Green Bay) Zens. She grew up in Madison, attending St. Bernard Elementary and graduating from Edgewood High School, the class of 1949. She went on to earn her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Education and Teaching from UW – Eau Claire. She worked for over 40 years as a bookkeeper and partner for Dalberg Hardware in Clayton, Wisconsin. When her children were growing up, she also enjoyed substitute teaching part time. In her free time, she enjoyed knitting and was highly involved in all her kid’s sports, clubs, cub scouts, and other activities. Together, she and Norman also cherished their many trips around the world with their Hardware store companions.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Norman; children: Daniel Murray, Kathleen “Kit” (Gary) Elert, and Patricia Murray (Scott Chantland); grandchildren, Brittani (Chad) Nordquist and Eric Elert (fiancée, Jane Jansen); great-grandchildren, Elert and Callaway Nordquist, with another on the way; brother, Richard (Patricia) Zens; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Marilyn Zens.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1500 Vine St., Hudson, WI, with a visitation held one hour prior to the Mass at church. Memorials are preferred to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, or Boys Town.
