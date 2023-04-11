Jimmie Dale Armstrong was born on January 11, 1934, in Ridgeland, WI, the sixth of nine children to Durward and Ethel (Phelps) Armstrong. He grew up in the Ridgeland area and graduated from Colfax High school in 1951. After high school he took a job at a creamery and also worked on a farm. Jim married soon after high school and from that union he was blessed with two children, Luanne and Dennis. In 1968 Jim met Kathy Doornink, the love of his life, at the Silver Spur. Six months later on December 14, 1968, they were married at the Little Brown Church in Iowa in a double wedding ceremony with their best friends, Dale and Shirley Fredrickson. Jim and Kathy were blessed with one daughter, Jody. They made their home on the Apple River in Amery. Jim became a local musical legend in the Amery and surrounding areas. Jim was known for playing various dances, parties, weddings and many other events, often travelling many miles to entertain. The one thing Jim loved more than playing music was spending time with his family, meticulously planning at least one yearly family vacation. Vacations were always in a camper, never a hotel and he somehow managed to bring home a “souvenir” rock from all the various locations he visited, which eventually became the borders of his many beautiful flower beds. Jim was also an avid wood-worker and loved mowing his lush, green lawn.
Kathy passed away on May 21, 2019 at their home in Amery, a few months after their 50th wedding anniversary. Jim continued to live at his home on the Apple River until October of 2020 when he moved in with his daughter, Jody, at her home in New Richmond. Jim passed away at Jody’s home on Monday, April 3, 2023. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, wife Kathy and two great granddaughters, Alora and Rachel Breault. He is survived by his son, Dennis (Pam) Armstrong, son-in-law Mike Breault, daughters, Luanne (Relan) Grove and Jody Armstrong, four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, one great, great grandchild, brother Paul Armstrong, sister Lucy Armstrong and many other loving family and friends. A Celebration of Jim’s Life will take place from 4 to 7 pm on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
