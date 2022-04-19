Heaven gained an angel on April 11, 2022, with the passing of Jessica Laura Hecht, 35, of Conrath, Wisconsin. Jessica was born on February 12, 1987, in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin to Terresa (Wright) Hecht and William Hecht. She grew up on the farm where she developed a deep love of animals and nature. This love led her to pursue an Associate in Science degree in Wilderness Management at Vermilion Community College where she graduated with honors in 2007. Her first job out of college was working in the parks where she was able to enjoy the great outdoors.
She graduated from Amery High School in 2005 where she was active in cheerleading, band, FFA, and 4-H. She was baptized in Christian Faith at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Clayton, and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Amery, Wisconsin.
One of Jessica’s greatest joys was the birth of her daughter, Draven Route, in December 2008. Draven, who has her mother’s smile and the same sparkle in her eyes, gave Jessica a reason to get up every day and “keep on keeping on.”
Jessica was a self-described introvert, sometimes preferring the company of her dogs and cats over people. She had a passion for reading books and listening to music, possessing an amazing library of both. She also enjoyed playing guitar and drums, loved horses, and was a latch-hook rug enthusiast, making many beautiful works of art for family and friends.
Jessica is survived by daughter, Draven; Draven’s father, Adam Route; sisters Heather (Nick), and Heidi (Eric); brother James (Janelle); and father, William Hecht and his wife Penny; her beloved pets, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceded in death by her mother Terresa (Wright) Hecht, grandparents Don and Mary Ann Hecht, and Grant and Violet Wright.
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 am on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the Apple River Community Church. A visitation will take place from 4 to 7 pm on Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, as well as the hour prior to the service at the church. You may view an online video and sign a guest book at williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were entrusted to the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremations Services in Amery.
