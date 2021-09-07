Jerry Thompson

Jerry Lee Thompson was born on March 27, 1945 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Thomas and Sadie (Lahti) Thompson. He graduated from Barron High School in 1963. He married his high school sweetheart Gloria Mae Hanson on December 7, 1963. They started their married life on the family farm. They later moved to Minneapolis.
Jerry graduated the University of Minnesota with a B.S. in Agricultural Business Administration with highest distinctions in 1970. While advancing his career, he continued his education graduating with a Doctorate in Philosophy from the U of M in 1979.
Jerry had a fulfilling career in agricultural finance including his time as a professor at the University of Minnesota, Norwest Bank, and the Agri Bank, and along the way was also fortunate to make life-long friends.
Jerry and Gloria lived in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, and settled in Roseville, Minnesota to raise their sons, Greg and Darrin. Jerry was involved in his church and coaching youth sports. Jerry and Gloria bought a “hobby” farm in Clayton, WI, building a new home on the property in 2004 and eventually retiring there.
In retirement, the spent several winters in Arizona, before settling in Kingsland, TX nine years ago, where they fell in love with the hill country. Jerry loved his home in Kingsland, TX spending time with friends and fishing.
Jerry passed away peacefully at the Parkview Care Center in Woodville, WI on August 28, 2021 after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Sadie; sisters Audrey Snyder and Phyllis “Phee” Schmidt; and brother Glenn.
He is survived by Gloria, his wife of 57 years, his sons Gregory (Shari) and Darrin (Chris). He is also survived by four grandchildren: Kayla (Johnny) Turco, Kyle Thompson, Kayla Schoonover and Colin Schoonover. He also leaves behind many other relatives and friends both here and at his winter home in Kingsland, TX.
Visitation for Jerry Lee Thompson will be Friday, September 10, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. Funeral Service will be Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Gary Sinese Foundation or the Jerry and Gloria Family Scholarship Fund.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.