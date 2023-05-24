Jerry G. Johnson of Amery, Wisconsin passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the age of 78. Jerry was born on August 3, 1944 in St. Croix County to Thome and Ruth Johnson. He attended Cedar Lake School. Jerry married Jean (Peterson) on August 8, 1970 and they resided in Wanderoos WI. Jerry worked at Whirlpool for many years until they relocated and he then went to work at Trap Rock in Dresser, WI where he worked until his retirement. Jerry loved family, friends, hunting, fishing and gardening. He enjoyed holiday events at his home with his family by his side. He loved and was loved by so many, including family and friends. Jerry is preceded in death by his brothers, James, Elton, John, Curtis and George and sisters, Sally (Rose) and Alta Mae as well as many other extended family members. He is survived by his children, Jeff and Jennifer Johnson. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Jacob (Ashley) Johnson, Brittney Davidson, Jessica (Luke) Harris, Dylan (Krystalaina) Davidson, Alyssa Davidson and Brayden Davidson, as well as his five great-grandchildren, Sunday Davidson, Aiden Davidson, Layne Harris, Sawyer Davidson and Baby Harris. He is also survived by his brothers, Robert (Sharon) Johnson and Glen (Beth) Johnson. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at West Immanuel Lutheran Church, 447 180th Street, Osceola, WI 54020. A visitation will take place the hour prior to the service at the church. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
