Jerry “Frog” Gilbertson age 84 of Clayton, WI passed away at his home on May 2, 2023 after a long battle with cancer.
Jerry Dean Gilbertson was born on December 26th, 1938 in Clear Lake, WI the son of Clarence and Agnes (Johnson) Gilbertson. He grew up in Clear Lake, was baptized and confirmed at Moe Lutheran Church, attended Edgewood Elementary and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1957. Jerry was married to Marian Franko on May 19th, 1962. Together they made their home in Clear Lake where they owned and operated a dairy farm and raised three children, Paula, Bob, and LeAnn. In 1981, they moved to their home in Clayton Township on Paulson Lake. He then went to work at Foremost Farms in Clayton, where he worked for 20 years before retiring in 2002. Over the years, Jerry drove stock cars, was an excellent pool player and owned and operated DJ's and Frog's bar in Clear Lake. Jerry especially loved hunting, fishing and trapping. He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Agnes Gilbertson; brothers, Marvin, Arvid and Gene Gilbertson; and sisters, Eloise Hedlund and Yvonne Grossenbacher. Survived by Wife - Marian Gilbertson - Clayton, WI; Daughters and Son, Liz (Russ) Meyer and Family - Monticello, WI, Paula (Dennis) Bick - Hudson, WI, Bob (Jody) Gilbertson - Clear Lake, WI, LeAnn (Kevin) Lombardo - Clear Lake, WI; Grandchildren, Jeanna (Louie) Sand and Andy (Dani) Breeden, Mike (Amber) Gilbertson and Matt (Tia) Gilbertson, Eric (Claire) Volkers and Austin Lombardo; Great Grandchildren, Ben and Cora Sand, Lucas and Ally Gilbertson, and Ellie Gilbertson; Brother, Vern Gilbertson - Cedar, MN; Many Nieces, Nephews, Family and Friends.
There will be a Celebration of Jerry’s Life on Monday, May 8, 2023 from 4 –7 pm at the Scheuermann Funeral Home in Clear Lake, WI.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
