Jerald “Jerry” R. Soderberg

Jerald “Jerry” R. Soderberg, age 93 of Amery, WI formerly of Clear Lake, WI, died on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Golden Ager Manor Nursing Home in Amery, WI.

Jerald Ray Soderberg was born on August 13, 1929 in Clear Lake Township, the son of Art and Anita (Blomquist) Soderberg. He grew up in Clear Lake, was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Clayton and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1949. Jerry was married to Margaret Mara on November 11, 1955 at Zion Lutheran Church in St. Paul, MN. They made their home in St. Paul, MN for a short time before moving back to Clear Lake, where together they raised three children, Larry, Mary and Dale. Jerry operated a dairy farm in Black Brook Township for many years before retiring to the Village of Clear Lake where he started his second career delivering auto parts for Son Auto. In his pare time, he enjoyed bowling and golf and was an avid Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewers fan. He especially loved spending time with his grandkids and made a point of attending their school and sporting events. Jerry was also a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clayton, WI and will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.

