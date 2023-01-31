Jerald “Jerry” R. Soderberg, age 93 of Amery, WI formerly of Clear Lake, WI, died on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Golden Ager Manor Nursing Home in Amery, WI.
Jerald Ray Soderberg was born on August 13, 1929 in Clear Lake Township, the son of Art and Anita (Blomquist) Soderberg. He grew up in Clear Lake, was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Clayton and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1949. Jerry was married to Margaret Mara on November 11, 1955 at Zion Lutheran Church in St. Paul, MN. They made their home in St. Paul, MN for a short time before moving back to Clear Lake, where together they raised three children, Larry, Mary and Dale. Jerry operated a dairy farm in Black Brook Township for many years before retiring to the Village of Clear Lake where he started his second career delivering auto parts for Son Auto. In his pare time, he enjoyed bowling and golf and was an avid Green Bay Packer and Milwaukee Brewers fan. He especially loved spending time with his grandkids and made a point of attending their school and sporting events. Jerry was also a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clayton, WI and will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.
Jerry is proceeded in death by his Wife, Margaret Soderberg; Parents, Art and Anita (Blomquist) Soderberg; Step-Mother, Helen (Swanson, Campion) Soderberg; Granddaughter, Amy Lynn Olson; Sister in Law, Rosie Soderberg; Step-brother, John Campion; Brothers-In-Law, Pat Mara, Clarence Mara, Kirt Smith and Alan Puffer.
He is survived by Sons and Daughter, Larry (Teresa) Soderberg - Amery, WI, Mary (Gene) Kieffer - Clear Lake, WI, Dale (Lynnea) Soderberg - Prairie Farm, WI; Grandchildren, Jason Kieffer, Kristine Kieffer, Kate (Curt) Bessert, Abby Soderberg (Ben Freund), Lynsey Soderberg (Dominic Mantel) and Lilly Soderberg (Spencer Stumpff); Great Grandchild - Cleo Wichelman, Daegan Putnam, Kyra Bessert and Currian Bessert; Brother and Sister, Dean Soderberg (Georgia Leverty) - Clear Lake, WI, LaVonne (Erv) Johnson - Lynden, WA; Brother and Sisters-in Laws, Lois Campion - Clear Lake, WI, Iris Mara - Clear Lake, WI, Mary Mara - Roberts, WI, Catherine Smith - Clear Lake, WI, Rosie Puffer - Woodbury, MN, Joe (Mary) Mara - Amery, WI; Nieces, Nephews, Family and Friends.
Funeral Service on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 12 pm from Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Clayton, WI. Clergy - Tim Bjorge. Music - Jane Johnson. Pallbearers - Jason Kieffer, Kristine Kieffer, Kate Bessert, Abby Soderberg, Lilly Soderberg, Lynsey Soderberg, Shawn Davis, Bobby Campion, Johnny Campion and Jim Soderberg. Visitation - Saturday, February 4, 2023 from 10 - 12pm before the service at the church on Saturday. Interment - Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Clayton, WI with lunch following at the church.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.