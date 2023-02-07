Jeffrey L. Mitchell, age 81 of rural Clear Lake, WI died on Friday, February 3, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
Jeffrey Lynn Mitchell was born on July 3, 1941 in Rice Lake, WI, the son of A. Earl and Helen (Jensen) Mitchell. He grew up in Rice Lake and graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1959. After graduation, Jeff joined the US Navy and served on active duty until 1962 and then spent three more years in the Navy reserve before he was honorably discharged. On November 16, 1963, Jeff was married to Patricia A. Rheingans at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Chetek, WI. Together they made their home in Amery, WI and raised three children: Jon, Traci, and Steven. They moved to Clear Lake in 1971. Over the years, Jeff worked as a production manager at Fabri Tek in Amery, Moore’s Food Products in Rice Lake and at WI Wire Cloth in New Richmond before retiring in 2000. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, golfing, fishing, and hunting at “The Lodge” in Barnes, WI. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, A. Earl and Helen Mitchell. He is survived by his Wife, Patricia Mitchell - Clear Lake, WI; Sons and Daughter, Jon (Diana) Mitchell - Somerset, WI, Traci (Kirk) Larson - Star Prairie, WI, Steven (Heather) Mitchell - Somerset, WI; Grandchildren, Bethany (Andrew) Stephens, Kelly (Justin) Rivard, Mitchell (Colleen) Larson, Jeffrey Mitchell, Andy Mitchell, Brooke Mitchell, Dylan Mitchell; Great Grandchildren, Alaina, Connor and Hadley Stephens, Wesley and Mckenna Larson, Mila Mitchell and baby Rivard (due in March); Brother and Sisters, Janet Mitchell, Ann (Tom) Jackson, Jim Mitchell, and Suzanne (Mike) Faust; Many, Nieces, Nephews, Family and Friends.
Memorial Mass at St. John’s Catholic Church in Clear Lake, Wisconsin on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 11 AM. Celebrant - Fr. John Long and Music - Yoshiko Shakal and St. John’s Choir. Visitation will be in the Hall from 9 – 11 am on Tuesday. Interment at the Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake, Wisconsin with Military Honors by the Clear Lake All Veterans Honor Guard. Luncheon to follow the service.
