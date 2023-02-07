Jeffrey L. Mitchell

Jeffrey L. Mitchell, age 81 of rural Clear Lake, WI died on Friday, February 3, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

Jeffrey Lynn Mitchell was born on July 3, 1941 in Rice Lake, WI, the son of A. Earl and Helen (Jensen) Mitchell. He grew up in Rice Lake and graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1959. After graduation, Jeff joined the US Navy and served on active duty until 1962 and then spent three more years in the Navy reserve before he was honorably discharged. On November 16, 1963, Jeff was married to Patricia A. Rheingans at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Chetek, WI. Together they made their home in Amery, WI and raised three children: Jon, Traci, and Steven. They moved to Clear Lake in 1971. Over the years, Jeff worked as a production manager at Fabri Tek in Amery, Moore’s Food Products in Rice Lake and at WI Wire Cloth in New Richmond before retiring in 2000. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, golfing, fishing, and hunting at “The Lodge” in Barnes, WI. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

