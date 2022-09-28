Jean Murphy

SONY DSC

From the family of Jean Murphy (Edna Jean Ludlow), it is with heavy heart we announce she passed away on September 7, 2022.

Jean was born on April 24, 1925 in Winfield, Kansas to James and Ora Ludlow. She was born Edna, but after a bullying boy at school teased her by calling her “Ed”, she preferred to go by her middle name “Jean”. She probably didn’t have to go so far as the name change, because the boy never bothered her again after she quickly brought him down to the ground with her tennis racket. He was lucky she didn’t play baseball. She grew up in Kansas during the Dust Bowl era, which she said was a very challenging for a farming community. With the farming towns drying up as fast as the soil, shortly after her graduation, her parents and sister Doris sold or gave away most of their belongings, drove to Pine River, Minnesota, and started a new farming chapter in their life. Jean worked at Camp Lincoln for Boys as a cook during the summer months, but when factories started calling for help during World War II, she answered the call. She traveled to the Minneapolis, Minnesota area, found an apartment to rent, and worked as a Machine Shop Welder and Metal Lathe Operator for General Manufacturing Company. For 2 years she spent time working at Midwestern Metal Products Company, Northern X-Ray Company, and Conlyn Manufacturing Company, making metal parts in support of the war efforts. After the war, she returned to the Pine River area, and was hired by Joe Revore Photography, and that is when she found her calling as a professional Photographer.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.