Jean Lois Barck

Jean Lois Barck was born in 1926 in St. Paul’s Como Park neighborhood, daughter of Esther and Harold Barck, and the eldest of three children. Jean was a graduate of Murray High School and earned a journalism degree from the University of Minnesota. That degree eventually took her to Billings, Montana to work at the Western Livestock Reporter, where she met veterinarian Harry Hansen, whom she married in 1954. The couple moved to Wisconsin where Harry established a large animal practice in Amery.

Jean was the office admin, greeter, accountant, and scheduler. Her skills at tracking down Harry via telephone land lines in the countryside to add another stop to his route were legendary. Her interests included papermaking, silk-screening, book binding and calligraphy, which she sometimes performed left-handed “just in case.”

