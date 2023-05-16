Jean Lois Barck was born in 1926 in St. Paul’s Como Park neighborhood, daughter of Esther and Harold Barck, and the eldest of three children. Jean was a graduate of Murray High School and earned a journalism degree from the University of Minnesota. That degree eventually took her to Billings, Montana to work at the Western Livestock Reporter, where she met veterinarian Harry Hansen, whom she married in 1954. The couple moved to Wisconsin where Harry established a large animal practice in Amery.
Jean was the office admin, greeter, accountant, and scheduler. Her skills at tracking down Harry via telephone land lines in the countryside to add another stop to his route were legendary. Her interests included papermaking, silk-screening, book binding and calligraphy, which she sometimes performed left-handed “just in case.”
Jean was the architect of her family’s faith life, firmly instilling love for Jesus in the hearts and minds of her children and grandchildren, leaving behind a Lutheran legacy bordering on professional.
Jean was greeted in heaven by her husband Harry, who is no doubt relieved to have his sense of direction returned to him, and brothers Milton and Calvin.
She is survived by son Thomas (Mary) and daughter Christine (Leo) and grandchildren Diedrick, Stephanie, Victoria, Sarah Jean (Colin) and Dane.
Services will be held at 11:00am at Saint James Evangelical Lutheran Church, West Saint Paul, June 17, 2023, with visitation at 10:00am. Luncheon follows the service. Memorials gratefully accepted to St. Croix Lutheran Academy, Saint James Evangelical Lutheran Church, or donor’s choice.
