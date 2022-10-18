Jean Ann (Peterson) Mathews, age 71 of Amery, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
She was born in St. Paul, Minnesota to William (Bill) and Geneva Peterson and grew up in New Richmond, Wisconsin. She graduated from New Richmond High School. She married Jerry G. Johnson and had two children, Jeff and Jennifer Johnson. She has since resided in the Amery area.
Jean worked for Whirlpool in St. Paul, Minnesota and Vollrath Refrigeration, in River Falls, Wisconsin. Jean was an inspiration to everyone who knew her. She touched many lives with her kind heart. She loved to spend time with her family and friends especially when it involved a Packer game. She also loved playing her gambling machine and enjoyed many trips to her cabin. Jean will be remembered for her spicy spirit and for all the happiness she brought for those who knew her.
She is survived by her son Jeffery Johnson and daughter Jennifer Johnson; Grandchildren Jacob (Ashley) Johnson, Brittney Davidson, Jessica (Luke) Harris, Dylan (Krystalaina) Davidson, Alyssa Davidson and Brayden Davidson; Great Grandchildren Sunday Davidson, Aiden Davidson, Layne Harris and Sawyer Davidson; Brothers and Sisters Pam Peterson (Sister-in-law), William “Billy” (Sheryl) Peterson, Sarah Gardner, Nancy Owen, Nanette (Jeff) Willert, Steve (Brenda) Peterson as well as many nieces, nephews and other family members.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents William “Bill” and Geneva Peterson, brother Richard “Rick” Peterson and Brother-in-law William Gardner, husband James Moulton, and husband David Mathews.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 12 Noon to 3:00 pm
at the Amery VFW, 730 Wisconsin Avenue North, Amery, WI. 54001. To sign an online guest book visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.