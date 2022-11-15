Jean (Ander) Shaw

The open house celebrating the life of Jean Annette (Ander) Shaw of Bertha, MN will be held on Saturday, November 19, from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. with a time of prayer and remembrance at 3:00 at the Hewitt Community Center 512 Wisconsin St (4th Avenue), Hewitt, MN 56453. Jean passed away at the age of 66 years on Friday, October 28, 2022 at her home with family by her side and under the gentle care of Knute Nelson Hospice & Homecare.

Jean was born on January 2, 1956 at Norfolk, VA to David and Joan (Gorres) Ander. Her family moved to Amery, WI where she graduated from Amery High School in 1974. She met William Steven Shaw and they were married on September 24, 1977 at Amery. They made their home in rural Bertha and she went to work at the Bertha-Hewitt School.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.