Jean (Ander) Shaw

The open house celebrating the life of Jean Annette (Ander) Shaw of Bertha, MN will be held on Saturday, November 19, from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. with a time of prayer and remembrance at 3:00 at the Hewitt Community Center 512 Wisconsin St (4th Avenue), Hewitt, MN 56453. Jean passed away at the age of 66 years on Friday, October 28, 2022 at her home with family by her side and under the gentle care of Knute Nelson Hospice & Homecare.
Jean was born on January 2, 1956 at Norfolk, VA to David and Joan (Gorres) Ander. Her family moved to Amery, WI where she graduated from Amery High School in 1974. She met William Steven Shaw and they were married on September 24, 1977 at Amery. They made their home in rural Bertha and she went to work at the Bertha-Hewitt School.
She filled many roles while at Bertha-Hewitt. She worked as a para-professional, helped start the after- school Hangout program and worked as its coordinator for many years, was the Adult Education coordinator, as well as Brag Team and Grad Bash coordinator. The Shaw family was a host family for foreign exchange students and also provided foster and respite care to those who were in need. She was a member of the Bertha Lions Club and worked on many benefit dinners and community events coordinating workers and decorating cakes.
Her best times were out at the Shaw Ranch, where she and Bill farmed, raised their five children and the extended family, gardened, and hosted many Shaw Family reunions, weddings, and other events. All friends were welcome.
Jean was preceded in death by her father David Ander; aunts and uncles Rev. Gustav Ander, Euda Ander, Emmette and Evelyn Gorres; and parents-in-law Clara and Lloyd Shaw.
She is survived by her loving husband of over 45 years, Bill; mother Joan Jensen of Almena, WI; children Naomi (Brent) Plautz of Deer Creek, Eric (Jill) of Pennock, Dawn (Scott) Wright of Wadena, Becky of Wadena, and Ember Daley of Fergus Falls; grandchildren Taylor (Brandon) Kupfer, Paige Plautz, Zachary Shaw, Atley Kuyava, Nicholas Wright, Jacob Plautz, Caleb Shaw, Riley Plautz, Odin Shaw, Elsa Shaw, and Natalie Rogers; and 1 great grandkid on the way. She is also survived by her sisters Carol (Allen) Wood of Nabb, IN, Debra Faughn and Susan Ander, both of Almena.
A special thank you to the many friends who came to spend time with Jean and give Bill respite and treats, and to the wonderful care provided by the Knute Nelson Staff.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.