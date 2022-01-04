Amery resident and beloved mother and grandmother, Janis Patricia Johnson Odegard, was born March 31, 1929, in La Crosse, Wisconsin. She grew up on the family farm located on Pierce Ridge, near Viroqua, Wisconsin.
Janis passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband John Huber Odegard, and parents Alvin Bernard Johnson and Stella Christine Fortney Johnson.
Janis graduated from Viroqua High School and attended college at La Crosse State Teachers College. She later graduated from Minnesota Business College in Minneapolis, MN. In 1950 she married John. The couple had two children, Karen Ann and John Stephen. In early 1953 the family moved to Amery, Wisconsin and then in 1969, to Bloomington, MN. Janis received a degree in Business and Finance from Metropolitan State University in 1984 while working at Control Data. In 1985 Janis and John spent time at their Lake Wapo cabin, and then became Amery residents again in 1988.
While in Amery in the 1950s and 60s, Janis was very busy as mother, wife and volunteer. She taught Sunday School, was a den mother for Cub Scouts, room mother at school, and was active in church circles, and served as president of the VFW
Auxiliary. Janis was also an award winning Avon Sales woman and later worked at Fabretek. After returning to Amery, Janis was active at Our Saviors, serving on the stained glass committee and as financial secretary. Janis did tax returns at the Senior Center for several years.
Janis was a world traveler. She made countless trips to Norway and Europe, took many cruises to the Caribbean, South and Central America, Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand, Africa and Asia. She also traveled to 49 states, Mexico and Canada. She was a published poet, writing numerous poems. Among her other accomplishments were Square Dancing as a Challenge 5 dancer, life member of the VFW Auxiliary, member of the Sons of Norway (proud to be 100% percent Norwegian), a member of Amery Woman’s Club and a student of the bible, especially the gospels of Paul. She had faith in The Gospel, 1 Corinthians 15:1-4
She will be missed by her daughter Karen Ann, son John Steven (Karen Ione), and grandchildren Andrew, Erica and Sam. Also left to mourn are many friends and family.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Amery. There will be visitation from 10 A.M. until the time of the service at church. Burial will be in the Amery Cemetery immediately following service.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery. You may view a video tribute and sign an online guest book at www.williamsonwhite.com.
