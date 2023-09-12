Janice Evonne Robarge

Janice Evonne (Tarman) Robarge, age 85, passed away to her eternal home on September 1, 2023. Janice was born on March 10, 1938, at home in the township of Beaver, Wisconsin, the daughter of Edward and Gladys (Nimtz) Tarman. She grew up on a farm just outside of Turtle Lake, WI, and attended Turtle Lake and Range schools. She graduated from Turtle Lake High School in 1956.

Following high school, she worked as a clerk at the Range Grocery Store. On July 25, 1959, she married Lowell “Pete” Robarge at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Turtle Lake, WI. They were blessed with one child, Mark Lowell Robarge. Pete and Jan owned and operated the K&K Bar in Clayton, WI, for ten years. Alongside running a business, they were dairy farmers. Janice went on to work for the Polk County Courthouse as a bailiff for 30 years, where she was loved and cherished by her co-workers. In 1992, they started a ginseng farm, which they operated for eight years. Janice was also an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Turtle Lake, WI.

