Janice Evonne Robarge

Janice Evonne (Tarman) Robarge, age 85, passed away to her eternal home on September 1, 2023. Janice was born on March 10, 1938, at home in the township of Beaver, Wisconsin, the daughter of Edward and Gladys (Nimtz) Tarman. She grew up on a farm just outside of Turtle Lake, WI, and attended Turtle Lake and Range schools. She graduated from Turtle Lake High School in 1956.
Following high school, she worked as a clerk at the Range Grocery Store. On July 25, 1959, she married Lowell “Pete” Robarge at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Turtle Lake, WI. They were blessed with one child, Mark Lowell Robarge. Pete and Jan owned and operated the K&K Bar in Clayton, WI, for ten years. Alongside running a business, they were dairy farmers. Janice went on to work for the Polk County Courthouse as a bailiff for 30 years, where she was loved and cherished by her co-workers. In 1992, they started a ginseng farm, which they operated for eight years. Janice was also an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Turtle Lake, WI.
Janice was a loving, giving, faithful, and genuine woman who had a spark for life. Witty, feisty, German, and proud of it! She enjoyed her work and did so until her dying breath. She was a great friend with a warm smile that put you at ease and was always ready with a cup of coffee or meal. Hospitality was just one of her many gifts from God. During her years with Pete, they loved to travel, dance, and spend time with family and friends. Family was everything to her, and she cherished hers so very much. She was an excellent cook and loved to garden and preserve her harvest. She lived a full life and passed away exactly how she would have wanted. We have peace that she’s at home with the lord and her husband, which was right where she wanted to be for many years.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents Ed and Gladys Tarman; her husband Lowell Robarge; and brothers Dorman Tarman and Sheldon Tarman. Sister-in-laws Gloria Tarman, Pat Tarman, and Wanda Vanda; and brother-in-laws Vince Vanda and Benny Schramski. She is survived by her son Mark (Pamela) Robarge of Amery, WI; grandchildren Emily (Ryan) Anderson of Chippewa Falls, WI and Tyler (Jade Prophet) Robarge of Steamboat Springs, CO; great- grandchildren Ellie and Reid Anderson; brothers Robert Tarman and Gerald (Peg) Tarman; sister-in-laws Darlene Tarman and Diean Schramski.
Visitation 4–7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, WI. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Turtle Lake, WI, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial and lunch to follow.
Williamson-White Funeral Home of Amery, WI is assisting the family with arrangements. To sign an online guestbook and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.