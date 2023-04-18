Janet V. Dopkins

Janet V. Dopkins, age 91, died on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at her home. She was born the daughter of Lloyd and MayBel Tyler on February 17, 1932 in Eau Claire, WI. Janet grew up in Eau Claire, attending Eau Claire High School. She married Byron E. Dopkins in Eau Claire on April 14, 1951. Janet raised six children until they were all in school and then she started working in the food service industry at the River Falls High School, Village Inn (Westwind), Country Kitchen (Kinni Café), and UWRF where she retired in 1996. In 1997, Byron and Janet moved to Amery, WI, living there for twenty years. She loved ceramics, cooking, sewing, fishing, and reading. Janet loved eating snacks, especially doughnut holes, which she thought was the sixth food group. She adored her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Byron and Janet were quite involved with the First Covenant Church, Lake Beauty Bible Camp, the VFW, and the Amery Senior Center. Janet was spunky and full of energy.

She is preceded in death by her husband; Byron E.; parents, Lloyd and Maybel Tyler; granddaughter, Dawn Marie Theis; great-grandson, Edison Luciano; siblings, Elaine (Ken) Fox, Juanita (Paul) Belland, Fred (Marge) Tyler, Charles (Jean) Tyler, Harvey Tyler, Sonja Krueger, and Richard Tyler; brothers-in-law, Bill Kent and Bill Hatfield.

