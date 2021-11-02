Janet M. Voss

Janet Marie (Sawyer) Voss entered her eternal home on September 3, 2021 after a 2 1/2 year battle with brain cancer. Janet was born on July 10, 1959 to Carroll and Shirley Sawyer and grew up in Willmar, MN where she attended school. She attended UW-Eau Claire where she met her love, Steve. They married on October 3, 1983 and lived on the Voss farm for the rest of her life. Janet worked at the Inter County Leader for several years and then started working for Polk County in 1988. She worked in the Emergency Government office, Aging office, County Clerk's office and the Register of Deeds office over her 31 years at Polk County. She was a valued employee and her sincere kindness and professionalism was apparent to all who worked with her. Janet was very involved with the Al Anon Family Program and shared her story with many others, undoubtedly helping many families dealing with addiction. Janet was a friend to many and her laughter was contagious. She was filled with grace and compassion and loved life.
Janet leaves many friends and family behind. Surviving her is her husband, Steve, son Jaran and his girlfriend Bea, Son Troy and his wife Erin and daughter Myla Jay, daughter Lindsey and her husband Garrett Radinzel and daughter Cora Avery, sisters Helen (Bruce) Lindell and Mary Faithfull, as well as brothers and sister in laws, Brian and Ivy Voss, Bruce and Debbie Voss, Beth and Matt Carver, Brenda and Greg Strilzuk, Barbara and Bobbie Wilson, along with many nieces, nephews and friends. She was proceeded in death by her son, Brent Voss, her parents Carroll and Shirley, and mother and father in law, Doug and Margie Voss.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Milltown Community Center on November 6, 2021 at 1:00 pm.
