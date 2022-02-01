Janet Dorothy Elkin passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Regions Hospital in St Paul. She was born at her family's rural Amery home on October 7, 1933. Daughter to B.Emmett and Evelyn Gorres (Berenschot), Janet grew up on the family farm with her sisters Marlene (Luehman), Joan (Jensen), and Shirley (Johnson). She attended school at East Lincoln and later graduated from Amery High School. After high school Janet attended the River Falls Teacher's College (now UWRF) and received her teaching certificate. Janet taught at the Wagon Landing school for a short time where she met and married Irvin Elkin. Once married, Janet and Irvin lived in St. Paul where she was a proofreader for West Publishing. Eventually they were called back home and took over the Elkin family farm south of Amery. As with most farmwives, she worked on the farm as well as maintaining the house and home. Janet was active in the local community club and 4-H. She was also very active at East Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School and Bible School. She also enjoyed participating with the Ladies groups and the Quilting group. At home Janet had a large garden and maintained an even larger yard. She always enjoyed her 'alone time' on the riding mower which is probably why she had such a big yard. As the children grew older and were taking on more of the farm operations, Janet enjoyed the travel opportunities she had with Irvin's responsibilities in the dairy industry. Together they traveled to many places throughout the United States, Mexico, and Europe. She treasured so many of those trips. In later years Janet was a HUGE part of the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and took every opportunity for a visit! Janet was preceded in death by her parents Emmett and Evelyn, husband Irvin, and daughter Cheryl. She is survived by her children, Eric (Pam), Brian (Annette), and Kent (Laura). Also by her grandchildren, Jenny (Andy), Joe, Emily (Patrick), Heidi, Holly (Dustin), Peter, Brian 'BJ', and Megan (Graham). She is also survived by her great grandchildren, Payton, Oliver, Finnian, Everly, and Augustus. Funeral services took place at 1:00 pm on Monday, January 31, 2022 at East Immanuel Lutheran Church. A visitation was held from 2 to 5 pm on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home as well as the hour prior to the service at the church. Burial took place at the East Immanuel Cemetery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
Latest News
