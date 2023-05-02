James Walter Utter

James Walter Utter passed away peacefully at his home in New London, WI on April 23rd, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Janet Utter, his sister Nancy Carlos, his son John Utter and his daughter Deon Utter, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is also survived by 3 stepchildren and their 8 children, whom he viewed as family.

Jim ‘The Dog’ Utter was a man among men. He was born to Walter and Sylvia Utter in Washington, D.C. on January 28th, 1949. Some time later, the family relocated to the Amery, WI area where Jim attended school. He was an excellent athlete, played football, and excelled at wrestling. After graduating from Amery High School, Jim went on to Eau Claire Tech to be trained as an Industrial Draftsman, and then to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Wisconsin at River Falls in 1974.

