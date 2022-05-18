James Purfeerst passed away on May 7, 2022. He was born on February 3, 1941. He is survived by his family, Anne (Darryl) Stephens, Maria Traynor, Matthew Purfeerst (Kristy Lucksinger), Amy (Jeff) Janovec, Andrew Purfeerst, Megan Purfeerst; seventeen grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Donna (Howard) Swanson, nieces, and nephews as well as extended family.
James lived a good life and was blessed to have passed on his own terms. He spent his early years farming in River Falls and worked his later years at 3M. He retired to Amery where he lived simply at his cabin on Lake Wapogasset. James will forever be remembered as always putting others before himself and those who knew and loved him will miss him greatly.
A memorial service will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Amery, WI, on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11:00 AM. To sign an online guest book visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.