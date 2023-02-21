James Melvin Mitchell

James Melvin Mitchell was born on September 4, 1947 in Waterloo, Iowa to David and Eleanor Mitchell. He and his family moved to Frederic, Wisconsin in 1955. He was as graduate of Frederic High School and continued his schooling at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. He married Mary Gamache on December 6, 1969 at Elim Lutheran Church in Range, Wisconsin, and the couple was blessed with one son, Paul. Jim started his career at Champion Aircraft in Osceola, Wisconsin, worked many years in construction and retired from the City of Amery. As an avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed casting his own bullets, making handmade knives, wood working and tanning deer hides. He loved gardening and had quite a green thumb. He was a lifelong member of the National Rifle Association and won many awards for long range silhouette rifle shooting. James was preceded in death by his parents, David and Eleanor Mitchell, his brother in law, Michael Murphy and nephew, Anthony Murphy. He is survived by his wife Mary, son Paul (Therese) Mitchell, granddaughter Isabelle, sister Barbara Murphy, nephew Timothy Murphy and niece Lynn Dwire. Funeral services will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Elim Lutheran Church in Range. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. Burial will take place at Elim Cemetery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.

