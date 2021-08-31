James "Jim" Merle Root, age 60, of Range WI, passed away on August 25, 2021. He was proceeded in death by his parents Merle and Dianne Root, Grandparents, and several aunts and uncles. Jim was born on April 14, 1961 in Minneapolis, MN and graduated from Richfield High School in 1980. Jim is survived by daughter Debbie (Josh) Heidel and grandson Colton of Luck, WI; Brother Frank of Bloomington, MN; sister Jenny (Don) Neary of Lakeville, MN; Nieces and nephews, Ashley, Blaire, Jayden, Tyson, Kristin, Cole and Jamison. Jim was an avid beekeeper who enjoyed riding his motorcycle around the country and devoted his life to volunteering with local fire departments. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
