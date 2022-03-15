James "Jim" Lawrence Wallin, 82, of Cumberland passed away March 10, 2022. He was born in Cumberland May 10, 1939 to Bennie and Blanche (Hergert) Wallin. Jim graduated fromn Cumberland High School in 1957 and received his teaching degree from UW-Superior, later receiving a Master's degree from UW-River Falls. He taught in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan for two years and at the Clear Lake Schools for thirty-two years. During this time he also coached basketball from 1967-1988. He was proud of taking the 1972 team to the state tournament for the first time in school history.
Jim was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, cutting wood and spending time by the lake. He was proud of his Swedish heritage and especially fond of lutefisk and lefsa. Jim was a proud father and grandfather and loved watching everyone's events, hearing their stories and sharing their successes. He will be deeply missed by his family.
Jim is survived by his wife of 61 years: Carol (Long); his daughter: Terri (Joe) Brown; two sons: Jeff (Becky) Wallin and Steve (Jill) Wallin, 8 grandchildren: Stephanie Brown, Elizabeth Brown, Makaila Wallin, Julie Wallin, Jackie Wallin, Michelle Wallin, Shayla Wallin, and Gabe Wallin; great-grandson: Maxwell; and brother: John (Evie) Wallin of Las Vegas, NV.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Bennie and Blanche Wallin; sisters: Linda Anderson and Sharon Woods; and granddaughter: Erin Brown.
Funeral Services will be at Augustana Lutheran Church in Cumberland WI at 11 AM, Monday, March 14, 2022 with Pastor Shane Anderson officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 at the church. Pallbearers will be his eight grandchildren.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
