James Clifford Welch was born near Pine River, in Cloquet, MN on May 12, 1936 to his parents, Floyd and Fannie (Bogart) Welch.
He was married to Mary Lou Nordstrom and they lived 43 years in St. Paul, MN, where they raised two children, Daniel and Grace and his niece, Lisa Nordstrom, and had many dear grandchildren. James headed up Children’s Ministry and Mission work for Lovers of God Fellowship based in St. Paul. James worked as a computer programmer for many years, following engineering work on MN highways and bridges. His wife Mary Lou passed away on July 10, 2006, and he lived a widower for the next 4 ½ years. James then married Carol Morfitt on October 16, 2011, and they lived 10 ½ years near Amery, WI.
Jim published five Devotion books and many writings for others online, including poetry of his wife, Carol.
James was received by his beloved Father, God, on March 23, 2022. James was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Lou, one sister and five brothers and daughter in law, Sherri Welch. He is survived by his wife, Carol Morfitt-Welch; children, Daniel Welch and Grace (Dwayne) Goede; brother, David Welch and many grand and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends.
A visitation was held from 2 to 5 pm on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. There will be a Graveside Service for James in July of 2022 in Pine River, MN.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
