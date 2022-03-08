Jacob Keith Luedtke was born to David and Roselyn Luedtke on July 20th, 1988 in Amery, WI. Jacob was born the fifth of six children. He has four older siblings: Jace, Joshua, Fauna, Cliffton, and a younger sister, Renae.
As a child Jacob was known to be quite the chatter box, being able to recite stories, movies, and TV shows in great detail. If a movie was two hours long it would take him an hour and 45 minutes to tell you about it. Almost from the time Jacob was old enough to walk, his father taught him how to ski. Jacob caught on fast and when he was only seven or eight years old you could find him at Trollhaugen shredding the slopes, skiing backwards and flying off jumps. Throughout his childhood he would go with on family ski trips out west and on fishing trips to Canada.
From a young age his parents taught him to know and love his creator, Jehovah God. On April 4th, 2002, when he was 14 years old, he dedicated himself and was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. His love for God was a motivating factor in the choices he made throughout life and how he treated people.
As a teenager in high school, through a foreign exchange program, he befriended Varisa Thounglaohavichien, affectionately known as Pair. As we all know he had ulterior motives.
After graduating from Amery High School he went on to attend two years of college at WITC in New Richmond, WI and in May, 2009 he graduated with a degree in nursing. Immediately upon graduation Jacob started working at Willow Ridge Senior Care and later worked at Golden Age Manor where he continued to be employed for the next 10 years. Jacob was a diligent, hard-working, and caring nurse for the residents, and was considered to be a part of the Golden Age Manor “Gamily.”
After high school and throughout his time in college, Jacob and Pair continued their long distance relationship between Wisconsin and Thailand, and on October 2, 2010 he married his best friend. Jacob and Pair created a beautiful life and did everything together. They liked to travel. As a couple they went to Maldives, Thailand, Belize, St Martin, Costa Rica, Singapore, Hawaii, as well as many other places within the United States. In December of 2015 they adopted their furry, four-legged child and named him Ace his “magnificent beast”, he was Jacob’s loyal companion. Jacob was quite the “foodie” and enjoyed cooking and entertaining for family and friends. While he could cook up anything he set his mind to, he is best known for his deep dish pizza, grilling, and slow-cooked meats- AKA the “Pit Boss” of Wanderoos.
All of Jacob’s family and friends will remember him for his contagious smile, sense of humor, caring ways, positive attitude, compassion, patience, generosity, and his quirky sense of style. Even after a short time spent with Jacob, you would leave with a funny story to tell, a new perspective, and in a better mood. Jacob was able to take a difficult situation and see the bright side. We all need someone like that in our lives, and for this Jacob will be dearly missed.
Jacob passed away on Monday, February 28th, 2022. He was preceded in death by his sister; Fauna, and grandparents. He is survived by his wife; Pair, parents; David and Roselyn, brothers; Jace (Katie), Joshua (Melinda), Cliffton (Katie), and his sister Renae, as well as nieces, a nephew, aunts, uncles, and cousins. To sign an online guest book and view a video trtibute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
