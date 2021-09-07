Jack D. Cellotti, age 70 of Clear Lake, WI, formerly of Deer Park, WI died unexpectedly on August 29, 2021 at his home.
Jack Dulio Cellotti was born on October 30, 1950 in Minneapolis, MN the son of Oresto and Adeline (Stende) Cellotti. He grew up in Minneapolis and graduated from Marshall University High School in 1968. Jack worked for Paul Bunyan sporting goods distribution in the Twin Cities for several years before moving to Evergreen, CO. He began a culinary career there and was employed for many years at the Brook Forest Inn Resort in Evergreen. In 1994, Jack came to Deer Park, WI and eventually became owner and operated Deer’s Bar in Deer Park. He enjoyed trap shooting and was a member of the Amery Gun Club. Jack moved to Clear Lake several years ago and will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Oresto and Adeline Cellotti; brother Todd A. Cellotti, and sister in law, Kathie Cellotti.
Jack is survived by brother - Mark Cellotti - Deer Park, WI; nephews, Todd (Amber) Cellotti - Roseville, MN and Cory Cellotti - Deer Park, WI; relatives, family and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Jack’s life at Deer’s Bar at a later date.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.