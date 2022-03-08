Hugh Joseph Frazer, age 90 of Amery, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at his home in Amery. He was born on July 18, 1931 to William and Johanna Marie (Dirkes) Frazer in Catawba, Wisconsin. He attended Riverside School in St. Paul, MN and graduated from Monroe High School in 1950. He met Pauline at the Hillsgrove Skating Rink on April 27, 1954 and the couple was united in marriage on October 23, 1954 at St. James Church in St. Paul. To this union Hugh and Pauline brought five children into this world: William, James, Edward, Patricia “Princess”, and Daniel. He worked in the Autonetics division of Rockwell International for 32 years and as a hobby he enjoyed being a ham operator, WB6NJR. He served in the US Navy for four years on the USS Palau, and also in Puerto Rico for 3.5 years and was a Korean War Veteran. He also served in the CAP, Civil Air Patrol, in Utah. Hugh liked working with computers, fishing, and was a Boy Scout leader for 10 years in Riverside, CA. He was a soft spoken person who loved his children, was an excellent provider for his family and loved his chocolate chip cookies, as well as his cats, Brady, Gronk and Edelman. Hugh was preceded in death by his oldest son, William Eugene (Terri Grensavitch); his Mother and Father, William and Johanna Frazer; brothers, Norbert, Lawrence, Eugene, Vincent and Billy as well as many Aunts and Uncles. He is survived by his wife, Pauline; children, James (Lorraine Whiting), Edward (Marcia Bynes), Patricia Copper (Michael) and Daniel (Terri); sister, Anita Snook and 8 grand and 16 great grandchildren. Private family services for Hugh were held at the Williamson-White Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN at a later date. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
Latest News
- Name Change - Jayhden Justice
- Rice Lake eliminates Amery hockey in sectional final
- Amery girls go cold from the field in playoff loss to Barron
- Koy Hopke, Beese repeat as State Champions
- Meyer announces retirement
- Amery powerlifters: Temporary pain, permanent pride
- Amery Free Press E-Edition: March 1, 2022
- Estate of Carl R. Johnson
Most Popular
Articles
- Meyer announces retirement
- Koy Hopke, Beese repeat as State Champions
- Amery powerlifters: Temporary pain, permanent pride
- Amery Free Press E-Edition: March 1, 2022
- John Marra
- Rice Lake eliminates Amery hockey in sectional final
- Lights, camera, the Amery Theater is almost back in action
- Judy Mae (Eckert) Caroon
- Amy Audrey Johnson
- From the desk of the Editor: Cheer like a Warrior
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 8
-
Mar 8
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 10
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 11
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 12
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.