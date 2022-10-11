Helen Arlene Ross, 96, of Cloquet passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Evergreen Senior Living. She was born on October 20, 1925 to Paul and Martha Schultz in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Helen attended school in St Paul, graduating from Central High School in 1943. Following high school, she worked in the art department at Brown & Bigelow Company as a commercial artist. In 1949 she married Harold T. Ross, and they made their home in St. Paul. She continued at Brown & Bigelow until the birth of their first child in 1950. Helen loved being a wife and mother. She continued using her artistic ability in various ways throughout her life. She sewed clothes for all three girls, including all their wedding dresses. She loved cooking, baking, crocheting, hosting parties, reading, and gardening. Working in her flower gardens is where she felt closest to God. In 1995, they moved to Amery, Wisconsin where they were active in Amery Free Lutheran Church. This is when Helen took up quilting, making many beautiful quilts and wall hangings. Helen became a widow in 2002, moved to Cloquet in 2010 and became active in Grace Baptist Church. Helen decided to receive believers’ baptism by immersion there at the age of 93. Helen loved people, loved to visit, and especially enjoyed the senior Bible study group that met weekly.
Helen and her family greatly appreciated the wonderful, loving care she received while living at Evergreen Senior Living. Helen loved all the people there as her extended family. We are also grateful for the wonderful care provided by St. Croix Hospice.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband; and three sisters, Margaret, Dorothy, and Florence.
She is survived and will be sorely missed by her three daughters, Carol (Richard) Staffon of Cloquet, Martha (Lloyd) Jones of Easton, KS, and Dodie (Greg) Glunz of Amery, WI; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Helen’s Celebration of Life will be held on October 22, 2022 in Grace Baptist Church in Cloquet. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service. A luncheon will follow in the fellowship hall. Memorials preferred to St. Croix Hospice, Evergreen Knoll, or Grace Baptist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Atkins Northland Funeral Home, 801 14th Street, Cloquet, MN. To sign the guest book and leave an online tribute see, www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com
