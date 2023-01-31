Hazel V. Johnson, age 98 of Fridley, MN passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Divine Rehab and Nursing in St. Croix Falls, WI.
She was a retired school teacher, accordion player and avid sports fan. Hazel was born on November 13, 1924 to Albert and Ida Mickelson in Garfield Township, Wisconsin and had 8 siblings. She attended Polk County teacher’s college for 2 years and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from River Falls College. Hazel taught grade school at numerous locations and under different situations. She taught school in Haines, Alaska; Nekoosa, Bear Lake and Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, and in Fridley, Minnesota. At her Bear Lake assignment, she taught in a one room school and taught grades 1-8 at the same time. She inspired her students and some went on to become teachers. Hazel was an avid sports fan and loved watching the Minnesota Vikings as well as the Twins. Her home in Fridley had many sports memorabilia. Hazel was an excellent accordion player and loved polka music. She met her husband Walter at a dance and they loved to dance, especially to polka music. If you dropped by to see Hazel, she would bring out the coffee and the goodies. Her neighbors loved Hazel and helped with lawn work, snow shoveling and just checking on her to see how she was doing. She was humble, caring, thoughtful and lovable, and will be missed by many friends, neighbors and relatives.
Hazel was preceded in death by her Husband, Walter and siblings, Arthur, Irving, Cecelia, Ida, Margaret, Evelyn and Lorraine.
She is survived by her sister, Helen Erickson, nephew Doug Beedle and niece, Donna Holm (Leo) as well as many other nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Hazel will take place at 11:00 am on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Deronda Lutheran Church in Amery, WI. A visitation will take place from 10 to 11:00 am prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at the Amery Cemetery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
