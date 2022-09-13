Harry Merton Swyers, age 79 of Amery, WI passed away at Golden Age Manor in Amery on September 4, 2022. He was born on June 14, 1943 in Chicago, IL to Walter and Marjorie Swyers. At the age of 2 he moved to his grandparent’s farm near Granton, Wisconsin and stayed there raising Guernsey cattle, chickens and farming until he was 10 years old. From there he moved with his mother and grandfather to Eau Claire, WI. He graduated from Memorial High School and was appointed to the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland as part of the Class of 1964. He completed his education and was a commissioned officer. He met Margaret Shepard in 1966, who was a college freshman at Wisconsin State University, when he came home on leave from one of his tours. Harry went on to school to get his civil engineering degree at Stanford University in Palo Alto, CA; and then did two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was stationed with the Seabees in the northern city of Hue, near the border of North Vietnam, where they were constructing Highway One. He came home in 1970 and Margaret and Harry were married on May 16, 1970 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Boyceville, WI. From there they moved to Louisville, Kentucky and lived at the Naval Weapons Station where Holly was born in 1971. The family then left for the US Navy Base at Subic Bay, Republic of the Philippines in September of 1972. Harlan joined the family in 1973 and before the family left the base in the Philippines, they were expecting the next member of the family. In 1975, the family returned to the US Naval Seabee Base in Port Heuneme, CA. Howard arrived in June of 1975 and Harry left for Antarctica in October with the Antarctic Support Force. Harry went to the ice for four different years, 1975, 76, 77 and 78. He held the position as public works officer at McMurdo Station, where Harry now has a landmark named for him called Swyers Point, an area of open ground and rocks as you enter the base. Heath arrived in 1979 and Harry was the public works officer at the Naval Base in Port Hueneme, CA for two years. The family then moved to Elnora, IN where he was the public works officer at the US Naval Weapons Depot in Crane, IN. Harry and Marge then decided to move the family home to Wisconsin and live on a farm. They bought Rollandia Guernsey’s from Roland and Myrtle Marschall and made a home in the rural community. A herd of registered Guernsey heifers were purchased in Indiana and in 1984, Marge and the four children and the cattle came to Amery, and Harry followed two months later. Marge and Harry have remained in Amery with the children moving out on their own. Harry was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Gardner of Eau Claire, WI; his mother, Marjorie Gardner Swyers of Scottsdale, AZ and father, Walter (Caroline) Swyers of Albion, Michigan. Harry is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Margaret Shepard Swyers; his four children, Dr. Holly Swyers of Chicago, IL; Harlan (Carolina) Swyers of Point of Rocks, MD; Dr. Howard (Donna) Swyers of Bloomington, IN; and Heath (Margaret) Swyers of Hartford, WI; his seven grandchildren, Samuel and Ryan Swyers, Nathaniel and Teagan Swyers and Daniel, Thomas and Catherine Swyers. Funeral services took place at 11:00 am on Monday, September 12, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amery, WI. A visitation was held from 10 to 11 am prior to the service at church. Interment took place at the Northern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI at 2:30 pm following the funeral service luncheon at the church. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
