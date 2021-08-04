Harold J. “Bud” Green, age 95, of Clear Lake, WI, passed away on Tuesday July 27, 2021 at home with his wife of 37 years and family at his side.
Harold Jay Green was born on October 1, 1925 in Ross IN, the son of Harold Elmer and Faye (Kilbourne) Green. At the age of 17, he joined the US Navy and served on the transport ship USS Crescent City in the South Pacific during WWII. After the service, Bud worked for many years at US Steel in Gary, Indiana until he retired. He moved to Clear Lake, WI and worked for the Amery School District for ten years. Bud was also a lifetime member of the V.F.W. He will be remembered by his family for all the wonderful time they had camping, fishing, hunting, the woodworking projects he taught them and school field trips he went on with them. He made so many friends, and was quite the character to be remembered. Bud will be missed greatly by all who knew him.
Preceded in death his parents, Harold Elmer and Faye (Kilbourne) Green.
Survived by: Wife - Carole Green; Daughters and Son, Vern (Lou Anne) Reinhardt, Rhonda (Rick) Meece, Rayhe (Marty) Gregor; Many Stepchildren, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Relatives and Friends.
The family of Bud Green will be Celebrating His Life at 11 am on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, WI with a visitation an hour before at the church.
Interment will be at the Clear Lake Cemetery with full military honors.
The Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home handled the cremation service. www.clearlakefuneralhome.com
