Hanna Marie Bedford passed away at age 76, on September 9, 2022 from a massive stroke at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN. She was born on July 10, 1946 to Richard and Christine Szymanski in Sierpc, Poland. She immigrated to the US when she was three. Hanna was the oldest of four siblings. She grew up in Grand Rapids, MI, where at age 19 she met the love of her life, Lawrence Bedford. They were married on April 18, 1968. They were raising four children when they moved to Amery, WI where they went on to have two more children. Hanna was a loving, supportive wife who loved to spend time with her husband and family, cooking them wonderful meals and entertaining them all with her spunk and humor. One of Hanna’s passions was growing fabulous gardens of all sorts. In her younger years, she loved playing the piano. In her later years, she enjoyed keeping up on politics and world events, being on top of the latest technology, feeding wild animals (sometimes by hand) and watching beautiful sunsets over Lake Wapogasset from her living room with her husband Larry. Hanna was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Larry; her mother and father, Richard and Christine Szymanski and father and mother in law, Hays and Violet Bedford. She is survived by her children, Lindy (Randy) Olson, Bob (Kathy) Bedford, Cheryl (Michael) Ortega, Diane (Bret) Lenz, Michelle (Chris) Weber and Brian (Emily) Bedford; brother, Dan (Lindsey) Syzmanski, brother Dick (Sue) Syzmanski and sister Donna (Jeff) Crow and sister in law, Carolyn (Angelo) Terranova; 13 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, nieces nephews and other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will take place at 12 noon on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. A visitation will be held from 11 am to 12 noon prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at the Amery Cemetery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
